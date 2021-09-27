UrduPoint.com

Health Authority To Set Up Medical Camps Along Chehlum Procession Route

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:22 PM

Health Authority to set up medical camps along Chehlum procession route

The District Health Authority will set up four free medical camps along with the main Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) procession route to provide first aid health care facilities to the mourners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority will set up four free medical camps along with the main Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) procession route to provide first aid health care facilities to the mourners.

The Authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP said that camps would be set up at Committee Chowk, Banni Chowk, Kotwali chowk and Qasai Gali bazaar on September 28.

Meanwhile, the main procession would be taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and passing through various city areas including Iqbal road, Bara bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Purana Qila, and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan would be culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi.

/395

Related Topics

Road September From

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

4 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

6 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

7 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.