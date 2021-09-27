Health Authority to set up medical camps along Chehlum procession route

The District Health Authority will set up four free medical camps along with the main Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) procession route to provide first aid health care facilities to the mourners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority will set up four free medical camps along with the main Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) procession route to provide first aid health care facilities to the mourners.

The Authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP said that camps would be set up at Committee Chowk, Banni Chowk, Kotwali chowk and Qasai Gali bazaar on September 28.

Meanwhile, the main procession would be taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and passing through various city areas including Iqbal road, Bara bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Purana Qila, and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan would be culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi.

