UrduPoint.com

Health Authority Visits 4,478,126 Sites; Dengue Larvae Detected At 7,652 Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Health Authority visits 4,478,126 sites; dengue larvae detected at 7,652 places

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 1,931 teams under ongoing surveillance have inspected 4,478,126 sites in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi, Chakala and Taxila Cantonment board areas, for tracing the dengue larvae breeding from January 1, 2022, to till date.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, informed APP that 1,334 teams checked 3,210,167 houses during indoor surveillance, and dengue larvae were found in 6,889 homes. She added that 597 teams during outdoor surveillance detected larvae at 763 sites while checking 1,267,959 places.

The health officer updated that 44 suspects have been brought to the health facilities of the district during the last 24 hours, including 11 at Holy Family Hospital,9 District Headquarters Hospital,7 Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ), Gujar Khan, five of each at THQ Kotli Sattian and Murree while four suspects were listed with THQ, Kallar Syeda, two Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one THQ, hospital Kahuta.

He further informed that the authority had registered 64 FIRs, sealed 92 premises, Challaned 329, issued notices to 1,525 and a fine of Rs 298,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1, 2022, to date.

Dr Sajjad advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae./395

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Murree Fine Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila January Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan ..

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan's mango season

52 minutes ago
 PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulation ..

PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulations on healthcare service delive ..

1 hour ago
 Government bans old buses in Karachi

Government bans old buses in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

3 hours ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.