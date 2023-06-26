Health awareness symposium on `Psychological, physical wellbeing of working women' held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :A health awareness symposium with a focus on `Psychological & physical well-being of working women' was held here at National Incubation Center (NIC) Peshawar with clinical experts discussing pressing issues threatening the physical & mental health of female folk.

The activity was organized by Ms Saira Qureshi, Executive board Member Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) KP Chapter with sponsorship by US Mission in collaboration with Pak-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), says a press release issued here on Monday.

US Consul General Peshawar, Mr Panfilo Marques attended the gathering as `Guest of Honour along with his team including Ms Monica Davis (Public Affairs Officer) and others, a press release added.

The event was also joined by Ms. Rakhshanda Naz, Ombudsperson KP for Women Harassment at Workplace who is also a Human Rights activist & Social Development expert.

"It was one of its kind health awareness symposium held in Peshawar where clinical experts dwelt upon issues badly impacting women's health," said Saira Qureshi who is a Woman Entrepreneur owning Subrung Fashion, IVLP alumna, SABIT alumna and Ex-Executive member Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Peshawar (WCCIP).

The recent happenings like the COVID-19 infection and its stress on the mental health of people, prevailing financial stress and climate change like recent incidents of severe heat waves in the last few years are affecting the health of women who in a bid to take care of their families in all such stresses, ignoring their self, observed Saira.

She said this activity was a pilot project started from Peshawar and its scope would be widened with time by replicating in other areas besides involving students who also need counselling for avoiding the stress of studies on their mental and physical health, counselling sessions for women entrepreneurs, etc.

Practising specialist doctors including Dr Rafiq Afridi Associate Prof.Ophthalmology RMI, Dr Zaira Harum, Gynecologist Women Medical Officer Govt. Maternity Hospital Peshawar, Dr Bilal Khan, Assistant Professor & Incharge Physiotherapy Department RMI, Dr Abdul Mannan, Resident Dermatologist HMC Peshawar, Ms Lubna Naeem, Clinical Psychologist Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital, Ms Raveena, Physical Trainer Fit Mania Gym joined the session as panellists and experts where women health pressing issues were discussed in conversations and later audiences' question was addressed in a Q&A session.

A large audience of almost 100 plus women and men joined the event from different walks of life.

All the clinical panellists, guests and the event organizer were presented souvenirs by the US Consul General Mr Panfilo Marques as an acknowledgement of their contributions to the betterment of society.