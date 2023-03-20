Health camps kick off at THQs, RHCs, PHCs of Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Three-day health camps have kicked off at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmedpur East, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamiwali, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur, Rural Health Center Lal Sohanra, Rural Health Center Head Rajkan, Rural Health Center Mubarakpur and Primary Health Center of Mehrabwala.

The camps will continue till March 22 under the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department.

Hepatitis B and C screening, hepatitis B vaccination, PCR test, diabetes test, complete screening of high blood pressure and respiratory diseases, TB test, HIV/AIDS tests will be conducted at the health camps. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal told that the people at the health campus will be provided with the best medical facilities. She directed medical teams to perform their duties with devotion.