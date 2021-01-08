Health card, a big achievement of KP govt: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Zakat and Usher Minister, Anwar Zeb Khan Friday said that provision of free of charge healthcare facilities to its people was the topmost priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Provision of free treatment through Sehat Sahulat Card, he said, was a big achievement of the provincial government as people from KP would now be benefitted up to Rs one million free of charge healthcare facility annually.

He said this during his visit to Naseerullah Babar Memorial Hospital here.

The Minister visited different wards of the hospital and inquired from the patients and their attendants about the facilities being provided at the hospital.

MS Dr Muhammad Siraj on the occasion briefed the Minister on performance of the hospital and said the hospital was providing healthcare services to all without any discrimination. He said medicines were also being provided to the patients free of charge.

The Minister said the KP government was trying its best to provide relief to its people and lauded the services being provided at the hospital by its staff. He also directed for providing best possible health cover to the patients, saying no negligence would be tolerated as far as the health of a human being was concerned.