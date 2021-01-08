UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Card, A Big Achievement Of KP Govt: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Health card, a big achievement of KP govt: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Zakat and Usher Minister, Anwar Zeb Khan Friday said that provision of free of charge healthcare facilities to its people was the topmost priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Provision of free treatment through Sehat Sahulat Card, he said, was a big achievement of the provincial government as people from KP would now be benefitted up to Rs one million free of charge healthcare facility annually.

He said this during his visit to Naseerullah Babar Memorial Hospital here.

The Minister visited different wards of the hospital and inquired from the patients and their attendants about the facilities being provided at the hospital.

MS Dr Muhammad Siraj on the occasion briefed the Minister on performance of the hospital and said the hospital was providing healthcare services to all without any discrimination. He said medicines were also being provided to the patients free of charge.

The Minister said the KP government was trying its best to provide relief to its people and lauded the services being provided at the hospital by its staff. He also directed for providing best possible health cover to the patients, saying no negligence would be tolerated as far as the health of a human being was concerned.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

18 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

22 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

26 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

1 hour ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.