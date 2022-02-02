UrduPoint.com

Health Card Awareness Campaign In Full Swing In PP-14

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022

Health card awareness campaign in full swing in PP-14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A health card awareness campaign is in full swing in PP-14 and the residents are being given information about the health card facility.

According to a spokesman, a week-long campaign was launched here on the special directives of Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja to facilitate the residents of PP-14.

The example could not be fined in the history of the country where the healthcare facilities like those extended by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had been provided to the citizens, he added.

As many as 10 awareness camps were established in the constituency where information about health card was being provided to people on a daily basis.

The information about the health card was also being provided to citizens through announcements in mosques and by public representatives, he said adding, details about the healthcare facility could also be obtained by sending computerized identity card number on 8500.

The citizens said that they were very grateful to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for providing health care facilities to permanent residents of Rawalpindi.

A large number of people are visiting the awareness camps set up at important places and getting the information about the health card.

