Health Card Counters Set Up At Lahore General Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Health card counters set up at Lahore General Hospital

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said on Saturday that national health card counters had been established at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to facilitate patients

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate free provision of health facilities to patients. He said that the step would play a vital role in shaping society of Pakistan like developed countries and health insurance would bring significant changes in the health sector.

Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Dr Riaz Hafeez, Dr Rashid Arshad, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were also present.

