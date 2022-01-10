Health Card distribution to Rawalpindi residents from January 24

Naya Pakistan Health Card distribution will be started in the Rawalpindi division from January 24, said the focal person District Health Authority Dr Waqar Ahmed on Monday

Talking to the APP, he said that the Health card facility would be available at 11 hospitals of the city from where up to Rs 1 million free of cost treatments would be provided to the people.

Dr Waqar said that the facility would be available at including Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Bilal Hospital, Christian hospital, Al Syed hospital, Hussain Lakahani International Hospital, Al Khidmat Hospital, Saidpur road, Islamic International medical welfare trust, Abbasi Hospital, Bahria international Hospital, Friends medical welfare trust and Sadaqat international Hospital.

He said that each citizen would be eligible for the facility while it would be provided as per the National Data Base Registration Authority record to the family head.

The focal person asked the divorced women to register themselves with NADRA as the card would be given to the head of the family.

