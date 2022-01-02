UrduPoint.com

Health Card Facility Becomes Fully Available In Lahore Division: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the health card facility has become fully available in Lahore division.

The minister said in next 45 days all the families of Punjab province would be eligible for treatment up to Rs one million annually through health card, he said in a series of tweets.

He said with this revolutionary programme the health expense of public would no longer be part of their budget, rather the government wold take it's responsibility.

Fawad said under this initiative every citizen would be eligible for the medical facility without any discrimination including rich, poor or middle class except people of Sindh.

The provincial government of Sindh was not providing this facility to its citizens, he said adding, except that the whole population of the country would be benefited through it.

