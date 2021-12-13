UrduPoint.com

Health Card Programme To Benefit 30m Families: Hasaan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:13 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar Monday said that Naya Pakistan Health Card Programme was one of its kind, the largest welfare programme in the history of the country which will directly benefit 30 million families of Punjab

In a statement, he said that free treatment of up to Rs 1 million would be available on the health card. He said that the Punjab government intended to inject Rs 440 billion in health sector in the next three years which would generate significant investment in private health sector. This is the real change that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has brought about, as promised, he added.

Hasaan said: "Our government is introducing projects with far-reaching impact at the grass-roots level, instead of so-called mega projects with minimum impact," he said. He added that the government's public welfare programmes would be a practical manifestation of the dream of welfare state and state of Madina.

Hasaan said the method of governance had now transformed under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The government is working to upgrade health, education and justice facilities and to make its impact affect the people positively, he added.

