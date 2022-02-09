UrduPoint.com

Health Card Scheme A Revolutionary Step For Ensuring Medical Facilities:SACM

Published February 09, 2022

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar said on Wednesday that after the issuance of health cards in Faisalabad, 73 percent people of Punjab had come under the fold of this revolutionary health insurance project for which funds of Rs 400 billion had been earmarked

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar said on Wednesday that after the issuance of health cards in Faisalabad, 73 percent people of Punjab had come under the fold of this revolutionary health insurance project for which funds of Rs 400 billion had been earmarked.

By March 31, the ratio would be 100 percent, he said and added that this initiative would go a long way in the social development of Punjab and to eradicate the difference of rich and poor in healthcare facilities.

Talking to media representatives here at Al-Hamra, Hasaan Khawar said that since January 1, Universal Health Coverage had been receiving excellent response. So far, claims of Rs 17 billion had been received while more than 83,000 people had been admitted to hospitals for treatment, he maintained.

Hassan Khawar said the health department, under the leadership of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, had done a lot for the improvement of health system.

So far, a total of 593 hospitals had been empanelled while negotiations were underway with another 96 hospitals in this regard, he asserted.

Providing the details, he said that 138 hospitals in Lahore, 90 in Faisalabad, 56 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Sargodha, 99 in Bahawalpur and 65 in DG Khan have been empanelled along with 134 government hospitals. As a result of these efforts, the private sector was investing more and more for the provision of state of the art healthcare facilities to be included in the list, he added.

He was of the view this revolutionary change in the healthcare system had visibly perturbed the opposition. "The allies stand with us, and have clearly repulsed the opposition's attempts to include them in political conspiracies time and again", SACM said.

Hassan Khawar said that mindless criticism on government was the lowest the opposition could fall to stay politically relevant, adding that the opposition would still have to answer for the money laundering and corruption cases against them.

Responding to a question, Hasaan Khawar said that there was excitement in Lahore regarding PSL.

"Through the event, we have to prove to the world that Pakistan is safe for international sports," he added.

