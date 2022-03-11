UrduPoint.com

Health Card Scheme To Bring Revolution In Health Sector: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Health Card scheme to bring revolution in health sector: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Universal Health Card scheme is a revolutionary step of the incumbent Government which would not only ensure basic health facilities to each family but also pave the way for the expeditious growth of the health sector on a sustained basis, said Zahid Hussain Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad.

He was addressing a function after performing the soft launching ceremony of the modern Canal View Hospital. It would be housed in a high-rise, purpose-built building with a facility of 400 beds.

Commissioner appreciated the overall role of local business community as Faisalabad became one of the fastest growing cities of South Asia.He highlighted that they played a pivotal role in the growth of the city as well as their contribution in the national economy.

He said that Faisalabad would soon emerge as a well planned city with a futuristic vision to provide the latest civic amenities.

About the health card scheme, he said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan ensured that health facilities should be provided to each and every individual. He highlighted that a number of development projects including the planned Ring Road, Airport and a technical university were approved by the Prime Minister during his last visit to city.

The Commissioner also appreciated the role of local philanthropists who were heavily investing in the health sector.

He said that they would continue to provide jobs to the millions of unemployed youths in addition to playing their proactive role in the uplift of Faisalabad.

Mian Muhammad Adrees Chief Executive Officer Sitara Group said that many hospitals and dispensaries were managed by the local industrialists and businessmen. He valued the services of the divisional commissioner and assured that they committed to cooperate with the local administration to accomplish a gigantic task for the up-gradation of infrastructure under public-private partnership mode.

Mian Javed Iqbal Chief Executive Officer Sitara Energy said that numbers of patients were increased manifold due to the health card scheme. He said that patients now select hospitals of their own choice on the basis of their services.

Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that Sitara Group played a key role in the development of Faisalabad."We are fully prepared to initiate mega development projects under public private partnership mode under the dynamic leadership of Mian Muhammad Adrees",he added.

On the occasion,Director Sitara Energy Mr. Abdullah Javed , Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University, Professor Dr. Noor Akbar Sial Principal Aziz Fatima Medical College, Mr. Ejaz Hussain, Mr. Kashif Zia Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association Faisalabad and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Business Visit Road Chamber Commerce Family Government Industry Asia Sitara Energy Limited Million Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

JUI-F MNAs set free by police in Islamabad

JUI-F MNAs set free by police in Islamabad

19 minutes ago
 realme Reveals Sajal Aly as the Face of realme 9 S ..

Realme Reveals Sajal Aly as the Face of realme 9 Series

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post invites entries for Int'l letter wri ..

Pakistan Post invites entries for Int'l letter writing competition

10 minutes ago
 North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

26 minutes ago
 Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay ..

Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay vast debt: official

26 minutes ago
 Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China ..

Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>