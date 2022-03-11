Health Card scheme to bring revolution in health sector: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Universal Health Card scheme is a revolutionary step of the incumbent Government which would not only ensure basic health facilities to each family but also pave the way for the expeditious growth of the health sector on a sustained basis, said Zahid Hussain Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad.

He was addressing a function after performing the soft launching ceremony of the modern Canal View Hospital. It would be housed in a high-rise, purpose-built building with a facility of 400 beds.

Commissioner appreciated the overall role of local business community as Faisalabad became one of the fastest growing cities of South Asia.He highlighted that they played a pivotal role in the growth of the city as well as their contribution in the national economy.

He said that Faisalabad would soon emerge as a well planned city with a futuristic vision to provide the latest civic amenities.

About the health card scheme, he said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan ensured that health facilities should be provided to each and every individual. He highlighted that a number of development projects including the planned Ring Road, Airport and a technical university were approved by the Prime Minister during his last visit to city.

The Commissioner also appreciated the role of local philanthropists who were heavily investing in the health sector.

He said that they would continue to provide jobs to the millions of unemployed youths in addition to playing their proactive role in the uplift of Faisalabad.

Mian Muhammad Adrees Chief Executive Officer Sitara Group said that many hospitals and dispensaries were managed by the local industrialists and businessmen. He valued the services of the divisional commissioner and assured that they committed to cooperate with the local administration to accomplish a gigantic task for the up-gradation of infrastructure under public-private partnership mode.

Mian Javed Iqbal Chief Executive Officer Sitara Energy said that numbers of patients were increased manifold due to the health card scheme. He said that patients now select hospitals of their own choice on the basis of their services.

Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that Sitara Group played a key role in the development of Faisalabad."We are fully prepared to initiate mega development projects under public private partnership mode under the dynamic leadership of Mian Muhammad Adrees",he added.

On the occasion,Director Sitara Energy Mr. Abdullah Javed , Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University, Professor Dr. Noor Akbar Sial Principal Aziz Fatima Medical College, Mr. Ejaz Hussain, Mr. Kashif Zia Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association Faisalabad and others were present.