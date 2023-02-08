Health card services not ceased: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Interim Health Minister Punjab, Dr Javed Akram,on Wednesday has refuted the reports about closure of health card services in the province.

Speaking at a news conference at Nishtar Medical University (NMU), he informed that the cabinet in its meeting sanctioned Rs 2.5 billions for health and of it Rs 350 have been allocated for Nishtar Hospital.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Rao Amjad, NID principal, Dr Amjad Bari and others were present.

The minister maintained that the govt was making public hospitals self-sufficient adding that modern machinery was provided.

He announced to provide medicines to all public hospitals on large scale, adding that govt was ensuring provision free of charge medicines in the hospital.

Replying a question, the minister noted that a parking plaza would be built to solve the issue of parking in Nishtar Hospital.

To another question, he disclosed that number of quacks had gone to 90,000 from 40,000 in the province and the government took initiatives to discourage them.

Answering another question, the minister said that difficult access to doctors compelled people to contact quacks.

Responding yet to another question the minister informed that the mandate of interim government was to hold free and transparent elections.