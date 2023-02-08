UrduPoint.com

Health Card Services Not Ceased: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Health card services not ceased: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Interim Health Minister Punjab, Dr Javed Akram,on Wednesday has refuted the reports about closure of health card services in the province.

Speaking at a news conference at Nishtar Medical University (NMU), he informed that the cabinet in its meeting sanctioned Rs 2.5 billions for health and of it Rs 350 have been allocated for Nishtar Hospital.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Rao Amjad, NID principal, Dr Amjad Bari and others were present.

The minister maintained that the govt was making public hospitals self-sufficient adding that modern machinery was provided.

He announced to provide medicines to all public hospitals on large scale, adding that govt was ensuring provision free of charge medicines in the hospital.

Replying a question, the minister noted that a parking plaza would be built to solve the issue of parking in Nishtar Hospital.

To another question, he disclosed that number of quacks had gone to 90,000 from 40,000 in the province and the government took initiatives to discourage them.

Answering another question, the minister said that difficult access to doctors compelled people to contact quacks.

Responding yet to another question the minister informed that the mandate of interim government was to hold free and transparent elections.

Related Topics

Punjab Bari All From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

President receives UAE ambassadors participating i ..

President receives UAE ambassadors participating in annual forum

19 minutes ago
 “Cannot wait to be back,” Erin Holland excited ..

“Cannot wait to be back,” Erin Holland excited to return to Pakistan for HBL ..

21 minutes ago
 Andy Flower previews HBL PSL 8 for Multan Sultans

Andy Flower previews HBL PSL 8 for Multan Sultans

39 minutes ago
 PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zone ..

PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

3 hours ago
 Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supp ..

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supportive initiatives for busines ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.