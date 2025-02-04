Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card Dr Samiullah Kakar

Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card Dr Samiullah Kakar Tuesday said that the health card services have been restored at the Balochistan Institute of Nephrology-Urology Quetta (BINUQ) by addressing the major issues related to the health card system and kidney transplantation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card Dr Samiullah Kakar Tuesday said that the health card services have been restored at the Balochistan Institute of Nephrology-Urology Quetta (BINUQ) by addressing the major issues related to the health card system and kidney transplantation.

He said this during his visit to Balochistan Institute of Nephrology-Urology Quetta. Dr Samiullah Kakar said that the major issues related to the health card system and kidney transplantation were resolved in discussions with the BINUQ administration.

He said that free dialysis and kidney transplantation operations have been started 24/7 at the Balochistan Institute of Nephrology-Urology Quetta (BINUQ) through health card system and the services of BINUQ Pharmacy and Health Card representative would be available at all times.

He said that transparency in all administrative and financial matters of the health card should be given priority and no illegal action would be acceptable.

He said that concrete steps are being taken to make the health card system in government hospitals of Balochistan more effective and efficient by implementing the special instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard. In case of any complaint, the patient and his family can contact the helpline and register their complaints, but immediate action will be taken in this regard, he said.