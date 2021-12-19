Health Card to be distributed in Rwp from Jan 22:CEO Health

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said that the Sehat Insaf card Programme was a revolutionary step of the present government to provide better healthcare to people.

She talked to APP and informed that health cards would be started in the Rawalpindi division from January 22.

The CEO said that up to Rs 1 million treatments would be provided to the cardholder.

Faiza said the card would be given to the family head and added that it would be provided per the National Data Base Registration Authority"s record.

The health officer said that the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district, including cantonment boards areas on December 13, has been extended for one day to reach thousands of children who remained unattended or their parents refused to administer polio drops during the campaign.

She informed that around 25 thousand children below five years of age had missed the immunization while 99 per cent target of the drive had been achieved.

The CEO said that no polio case had been reported in the Rawalpindi district for the last decade, and all environmental samples were tested negative during this year, but there was a need to remain vigilant to eliminate the crippling disease.

