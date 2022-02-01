Health card to benefit 15m people of Bahawalpur division: SACM

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that inauguration of health card in Bahawalpur, the single largest public interest project in Pakistan, was set to benefit 15 million people of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar in 100 hospitals of the division

In a statement issued here, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was changing the destiny of the province by taking health facilities to new heights.

Every family can now avail treatment with a hefty sum of Rs. 1 million per annum, the SACM said.

Hasaan Khawar said that the government had bridged the gap between the rich and the poor and that the fate of the people of Punjab was changing with each passing day.

The development and prosperity of South Punjab was the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he said and added that for the first time in the history of the Punjab, this neglected region has joined the race of development and prosperity.

