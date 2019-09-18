'Health cards' being distributed to deserving families: Farrukh Habib

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that health cards were being distributed to over 400,000 deserving families during the current year under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While addressing a health card distribution ceremony here in Partabnagar, he said that the PTI government was making efforts to improve health sector, adding that during the current year over 400,000 families could get treatment facilities from public and private panel hospitals up to Rs.720,000.

He stressed the PTI workers to identify the deserving families so that they could avail the medical facility in next phase.