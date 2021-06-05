(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Saturday said government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has initiated a number of projects for the welfare of poor including health cards and Prime Minister's housing scheme.

He said large number of families living in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa were being benefited with health cards and availing medical facility free of charge.

He added that the second basic facility of shelter was also being provided to people through Prime Minister's housing scheme, he said while sharing his views in a private television channel programe.

Appreciating Kamyab Jawan programe launched by ruling party for extending loan facility to young people, he said, under the initiative youth would be able to setup their own businesses initially at a small level with the provision of loan at low mark up rate.

Referring to the steps taken for the strengthening farmer's community, the minister said, it was earning handsome money by selling their products at reasonable rates in the market.

Industrial sector was also importing essential machinery to gain speedy results from manufacturing sector, he said adding that people would get job opportunities due to the progress in this sector.

Criticizing negative agenda of opposition, he said public meetings and sit ins staged by the opposition parties could not disturb the progress ratio of PTI government, adding, opposition was engaged in playing politics of agitation. He remarked that the country was facing challenges due to massive loan borrowing by last regimes.

Expensive power agreements signed by last governments of Paksitan Muslim League- Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party were the main cause of inflation in the country, he said.

Replying to a query about price hike, he said the government was trying to provide relief to masses.