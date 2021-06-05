UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Cards, Housing Project Help Address People's Problems: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Health cards, housing project help address people's problems: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Saturday said government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has initiated a number of projects for the welfare of poor including health cards and Prime Minister's housing scheme.

He said large number of families living in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa were being benefited with health cards and availing medical facility free of charge.

He added that the second basic facility of shelter was also being provided to people through Prime Minister's housing scheme, he said while sharing his views in a private television channel programe.

Appreciating Kamyab Jawan programe launched by ruling party for extending loan facility to young people, he said, under the initiative youth would be able to setup their own businesses initially at a small level with the provision of loan at low mark up rate.

Referring to the steps taken for the strengthening farmer's community, the minister said, it was earning handsome money by selling their products at reasonable rates in the market.

Industrial sector was also importing essential machinery to gain speedy results from manufacturing sector, he said adding that people would get job opportunities due to the progress in this sector.

Criticizing negative agenda of opposition, he said public meetings and sit ins staged by the opposition parties could not disturb the progress ratio of PTI government, adding, opposition was engaged in playing politics of agitation. He remarked that the country was facing challenges due to massive loan borrowing by last regimes.

Expensive power agreements signed by last governments of Paksitan Muslim League- Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party were the main cause of inflation in the country, he said.

Replying to a query about price hike, he said the government was trying to provide relief to masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Job Young Progress Price Money Market Muslim TV From Government Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Women’s High Performance Camp shifted to Karachi

4 minutes ago

Advance Telecom appointed as TECNO’s new distrib ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Libyan Chairman of Presidential ..

19 minutes ago

SCC discusses Real Estate Registration Department ..

19 minutes ago

66,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed lauds Fujairah&#039;s Ruler for e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.