Health cards issuance in Faisalabad from Feb 9: health secretary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Secretary (Development) Primary & Secondary Healthcare Punjab Farrukh Naveed has said that health cards would be issued to the residents of Faisalabad from February 9, 2022.

Addressing an awareness session at Commissioner's Complex Sunday, he said that the government had set its priorities to provide quality health facilities to the masses at their doorsteps.

He said that only those people would be given health cards who are registered with NADRA (National Database & Registration Authority).

He said that children would be provided health facility through health card if they were mentioned in B-form whereas the newborn babies could get this facility on the hospital slip. The card holder family would be entitled to get free treatment up to Rs.1 million per annum, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain also addressed the session and said that all possible measures would be taken to provide best medical facilities to card holder families without any complexity.