Health cards now being delivered at union council level: Advisor

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, health cards would now be delivered to people at union council level and this process has been started from Attock district

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, health cards would now be delivered to people at union council level and this process has been started from Attock district.

He expressed these views while giving health cards to the people of Attock, Ghourghushti, Malik Mala, Hazro and Bahadur Khan on Thursday.

On the occasion, ADCG Chaudhry Abdul Majid , Rana Liaqat Ali , Rana Shoukat Ali and other officers were also present.

Malik Amin said 111,000 health cards would be distributed in Attock district and this was an ample proof that this government was fulfilling its promise regarding health facilities.

He said through the health card people would have the facility of medicines and operations upto the limit of Rs700,000 to Rs1,400,000 and this card would be renewed on annual basis.

Malik said a fresh survey would be made in this regard and number of health cards would be increased as per the result of the survey.

He said these cards were being given to low income people who would be able to get treatment of life threatening diseases.

The health card would have complete record of the family members who would utilize this card, he added.

Malik Amin said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interest in health sector and he himself was visiting different hospitals to know the actual position and ensure provision of health facilities to the people and overcome shortcomings in health sector.

Clean and Green Pakistan program is in full swing which would bring better environmental change while encroachments on government lands specially forest department lands are being removed for better environment.

Malik Amin Aslam while talking about the current political scenario in the country said the government would certainly recover the looted money from the corrupt political leaders and said a few political parties were trying to escape accountability but would never succeed .

He said the doors of his office are open for every one and discuss personal and collective problems of Attock district.

Later, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam distributed health cards among those who had come from different areas of the district.

\378