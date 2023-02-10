UrduPoint.com

Health Cards Programme Placed In Next Cabinet Meeting's Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Health cards programme placed in next cabinet meeting's agenda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The much trumpeted Balochistan Health Card programme has been placed in the next cabinet meeting's agenda for approval.

The people of Balochistan would avail free medical treatment facility as the government has decided to approve the health cards initiative in the next cabinet meeting.

Under the programme, the government would provide health cards to every family to ensure universal coverage of the initiative.

Talking to APP, Baz Gul Kakar urged the provincial government to launch the programme on an emergency basis and provide best healthcare facilities to the poor and flood-affected masses in public and private sector hospitals.

As the current torrential rains and heavy floods have affected the normal life of the masses, he said, people suffering from chronic diseases are unable to get free treatment in the public and private sector hospitals across the country.

The provincial government had decided to launch Balochistan Health Card facility at the cost of Rs 5.

914 billion, to provide health insurance facilities amounting to Rs 1 million to 1.875 million families.

According to programme, the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the permanent residents of the province.

The objective of the program was to improve the health status of the targeted population through increasing access to quality health services and to reduce poverty through reduction of out-of-pocket payments for health expenditures.

"Currently over 1.8 million families are settled in Balochistan and there will be 100 per cent coverage under the initiative and the scheme would be funded by regular budget in the future," according to the programme.

In the supposed programme, healthcare services to the beneficiaries will be provided in public and private hospitals and more than five to six hundred hospitals all over the country would be on the panel.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor Budget Family All From Government Cabinet Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

17 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

17 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

32 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

48 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

48 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.