Health Cards Provision In Punjab Maximum By Jan 1: Dr Yasmin

Health cards provision in Punjab maximum by Jan 1: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that provision of Insaf health cards to 22.5 million people of the province will be ensured maximum by January 1, 2021, and so far 25 per cent families have been handed over cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that provision of Insaf health cards to 22.5 million people of the province will be ensured maximum by January 1, 2021, and so far 25 per cent families have been handed over cards.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 31th Annual International Conference on Family Medicine "FAMILYCON-2021?. She said Rs 332 billion would be spent on the project and every family would be able to avail up to one million rupees worth of medical treatment facilities at hospitals of their need through the Insaf cards. She said the PTI government was taking all steps for providing the best medical facilities to all segments of society and the criticism by the opponents was uncalled for and unjustified.

Earlier, President academy of Family Physicians Dr Tariq Mahmood Mian said that the Primary health sector must be strengthened in the country which was, in fact, the basis of the healthcare system of the country.

He said that it was a practice across the world that patients first of all go to the family physicians, who diagnose the disease and suggest medication.

He hoped that provision of health cards would help resolve the health issues of the public in Punjab at a large scale.

At least 3,500 doctors participated in the three-day international conference and at least 90 contests were conducted during the event.

