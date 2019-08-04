UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Cards To Be Issued To Police Force On Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

Health cards to be issued to police force on priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Health cards would be issued to the police force on priority, Spokesman for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday.

He was addressing a ceremony held here at Police Lines on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs' day).

Dr Shahbaz Gill told that Chief Minister Punjab had made it clear that there was no political interference in police force.

He informed that 1500 police jawans sacrificed their lives across the province adding that 103 were belonged from Rawalpindi District.

He said that police were always ready to lay down their lives for dignity and survival of the country.

Police officials have remained at the forefront in the war against terrorism and also rendered numerous sacrifices.

He said police was making all out efforts to eliminate the anti social.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide basic facilities to the people and for the purpose; he said that billion of rupees were being spent in health sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Sunday All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

1 hour ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

2 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

4 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.