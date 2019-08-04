Health cards to be issued to police force on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Health cards would be issued to the police force on priority, Spokesman for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday.

He was addressing a ceremony held here at Police Lines on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs' day).

Dr Shahbaz Gill told that Chief Minister Punjab had made it clear that there was no political interference in police force.

He informed that 1500 police jawans sacrificed their lives across the province adding that 103 were belonged from Rawalpindi District.

He said that police were always ready to lay down their lives for dignity and survival of the country.

Police officials have remained at the forefront in the war against terrorism and also rendered numerous sacrifices.

He said police was making all out efforts to eliminate the anti social.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide basic facilities to the people and for the purpose; he said that billion of rupees were being spent in health sector.