Health Care Camps Continue Providing Medical Services In Flood Hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said on Tuesday that more than 48 medical relief camps were established in flood hit areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan to provide quality health care facilities to flood hit people.

In a statement minister said the medical assistance camps were continuously treating different diseases including diarrhea, dengue, skin diseases, respiratory issues, malaria, gastroenteritis, dog and snake bites and others to the victims affected by the devastating floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country.

From out of 48 medical camps, 16 were set up in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four health camps were organized in two districts of Punjab,14 in seven districts of Balochistan and 14 health camps were organized in 10 districts of Sindh.

As many as 470 children were given polio vaccines in the health camps,196 children were vaccinated in the health camp.

Over 5,602 patients were provided medical care in different flood hit areas of the country.

As many as 787 patients were provided quality medical services in Punjab, 5,030 in Sindh and 4,389 patients were offered medical treatment facilities in Balochistan.

A total of 1,281 children under five years of age were given medical assistance in the campus, said the minister.

