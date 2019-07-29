UrduPoint.com
Health Care Commission (HCC) Seals 12 Hospitals, Issues Warning To 50

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ): Health Care Commission (HCC) on Sunday during a surprise check sealed 12 hospitals and warned 50 for insufficient facilities in the far-flung districts of Hazara division.

Zonal Chief HCC Hazara, Faisal paid a surprise visit to Kohistan and Battagram district to check the standard and facilities being provided in the private hospitals and clinics where they sealed 12 private hospitals for violating the HCC bylaws and non-availability of the basic facilities in the hospitals and clinics and warned 50 others for blood bank, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and other facilities.

While issuing warning to the private hospital owners Zonal Chief HCC said that by following the provincial government directives all private hospital are bound to provide prescribed standard facilities to the patients and also provide congenial environment to the patients in Kohistan and Battagram.

People of Kohistan and Battagram appreciated the raids of HCC and demanded to implement the bylaws with religious zeal to provide better facilities to the people of the two districts.

More Stories From Pakistan

