UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Care Commission Imposes Rs 45 Mln Fines In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:35 PM

Health Care Commission imposes Rs 45 mln fines in 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission continued crackdowns against quacks and illegal health centres during the year 2019 and imposed Rs 45 million fine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission continued crackdowns against quacks and illegal health centres during the year 2019 and imposed Rs 45 million fine.

According to official data released here Tuesday, the commission sealed 1612 health centres and completely shut down 609 centres over violation of medical practices and rules.

Similarly, the commission received 2310 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal and addressed 2090 complaint while action on 220 was underway.

The commission also received 179 direct complaints and resolved the 122 during the period.

The commission registered 4169 health centres and clinics including 1838 new and 2331 old applications.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine 2019 Million

Recent Stories

2019 sensation Babar Azam reflects on the year

18 minutes ago

Man kills brother-in-law in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Three vehicle-lifters arrested in Lahore

1 minute ago

Farmer killed over property dispute in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad awarded 5 PhD ..

1 minute ago

PTI to continue solve people's problems in collabo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.