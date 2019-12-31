Health Care Commission imposes Rs 45 mln fines in 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission continued crackdowns against quacks and illegal health centres during the year 2019 and imposed Rs 45 million fine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission continued crackdowns against quacks and illegal health centres during the year 2019 and imposed Rs 45 million

According to official data released here Tuesday, the commission sealed 1612 health centres and completely shut down 609 centres over violation of medical practices and rules.

Similarly, the commission received 2310 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal and addressed 2090 complaint while action on 220 was underway.

The commission also received 179 direct complaints and resolved the 122 during the period.

The commission registered 4169 health centres and clinics including 1838 new and 2331 old applications.