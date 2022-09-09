Health Care Commission starts anti-quackery campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Care Commission (HCC) on Friday initiated a grand operation against quackery and inspected various health care centres to ensure provision of quality services.

The KP HCC constituted four inspection teams consisting of nine field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carry out anti-quackery campaign.

A total of 127 health care centres were inspected in District Kohat on September 6, 7 and 8. Out of these 37 were sealed due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff, recovery of expired kits/reagents/dental cartridges and lack of proper waste disposal management system.

Three show cause notices were also issued to various centres due to non-compliance, and necessary directives were issued by the inspection teams.