UrduPoint.com

Health Care Commission Starts Anti-quackery Campaign

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Health Care Commission starts anti-quackery campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Care Commission (HCC) on Friday initiated a grand operation against quackery and inspected various health care centres to ensure provision of quality services.

The KP HCC constituted four inspection teams consisting of nine field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carry out anti-quackery campaign.

A total of 127 health care centres were inspected in District Kohat on September 6, 7 and 8. Out of these 37 were sealed due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff, recovery of expired kits/reagents/dental cartridges and lack of proper waste disposal management system.

Three show cause notices were also issued to various centres due to non-compliance, and necessary directives were issued by the inspection teams.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat September All From

Recent Stories

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

18 minutes ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

3 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

3 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.