Health care reforms in country to bring fruitful results for future generation: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan was initiating health reforms with objective to bring fruitful results towards quality health to future generation.

He said improvement in health and education system was one of the priorities of the Imran Khan's government and in this direction all hurdles were being removed with effective reforms so that quality health could be ensured in the hospitals and education system.

Pakistan needs trained human resources with state-of-the-art modern technologies, he said and added that PTI government has focused its attention towards quality health services to meet the international standards, he added.

He said MTI reforms would ensure performance audit of the doctors and financial audit of the hospitals, adding that the country hospitals would not be privatized while doctors would enjoy same status as before.

"However, the services of doctors showing poor performance could be terminated by the board of Governors (BoG)", he added.

He regretted that senior doctors in hospitals have no any authority to appoint a single person so with these reforms they will get the chance to take decisions easily without any hurdles.

One Line budget will be given to the BoGs to make their own decision rapidly so that the patients could get maximum relief without delay, he added.

He said with these reforms doctors will also be able to get the options to work in private hospitals as well.

He said doctors and authorities in hospitals are working with their own personal interests instead of public welfare so there is dire need to change the old system where our young doctors are also affecting badly.

He said Imran Khan's government was committed to decreasing the financial burden and ensuring affordable healthcare for every citizen through implementation of health care reforms.

Zafar Mirza said reforms would be introduced by rectifying administrative and management system of the government hospitals which were currently in poor state of affairs.

Referring to the doctors' protest , he said the PTI government would not step back from introducing the reforms in the public sector hospitals at any cost. A few doctors were politically motivated to sabotage those reforms but i will invite them to visit KP's Hayatabaad and Mardan Medical complex where how they doing and adopting new techniques in field of health.

He vowed that they would provide patients with best medical facilities by bringing positive changes in traditional healthcare system and added that these reforms would surely bring long term effects.

Mirza said that health reforms through Medial Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act 2019 would bring about tangible improvement in the life of common man.

"We must make real changes to healthcare delivery in order to have a sustainable healthcare system in the future. Put simply, government have no option but to reform", he added.

"We will have to utilize all our energies to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country. Solid steps are being taken for public welfare".

"We are working with full commitment and passion for national development", he added.

Zafar Mirza said as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan public budget should be spent as per the aspirations of the common people.

He regretted that the previous corrupt government paid little attention to the health sector, however, he vowed that the Imran khan's government would make all-out efforts to bring about the much-needed changes in the health sector.

He said every person will have to be accountable under the new Act.

He said the appointment of medical director, hospital director and nursing director would help provide better services in the hospitals.

He said that the government would increase the funds and human resource for improvement of patient care.

The incumbent government would keep supporting these hospitals financially, provide grants and help them manage their resources, he assured.