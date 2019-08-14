Health Care system to be improved: Chief Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Eid day visited District Headquarter Hospital Sialkot.

During the visit the Chief Minister inquired about the welfare of patients and distributed gifts among the male and females patients. On this occasion he also inquired about the facilities from the relatives of the patients.

Talking to the patients the Chief Minister said: "we are making adequate efforts for providing standard health cover facilities to the patients in government hospitals." In this regard health care system would be improved and tracking it on modern lines Usman Buzdar said.

The Chief Minister further said that provision of standard health facilities were top on government agenda and people would soon observe a visible change in health sector. He said that PTI led government was committed to provide maximum modern health facilities to the common man at their doorsteps.

On this occasion he directed the doctors and other concerned that they should serve patients with missionary zeal and no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

The Chief Minister along with the Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting and Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq went round different words of the hospital and spent some time with patients and their relatives.