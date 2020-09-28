UrduPoint.com
Health Center Set Up At GSCWU For Coronavirus Tests

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

A health centre has been established at Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur for COVID-19 testing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A health centre has been established at Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur for COVID-19 testing.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz and Cheif Executive Officer of Bahawalpur District Health Authority Dr Aurangzain visited the centre on Monday.

They inspected the facility and ensure the following of COVID-19 SOPs. Dr Aurangzaib expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the university for prevention from coronavirus. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz said that the university will continue to take measures against coronavirus in order to keep the students and staff safe.

