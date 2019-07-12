Health centers in federal capital to be linked through computers: Dr Zafar Mirza

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant for National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Friday said the health centers in the federal capital would be linked through computers to improve service delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant for National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Friday said the health centers in the Federal capital would be linked through computers to improve service delivery.

"We have initiated the process of transforming the healthcare system of the federal capital and this will be made a model for other cities and provinces", he said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

Dr Mirza says that the revolutionary changes are being brought in the health sector, adding all resources will be utilized for provision of better health facilities to the masses.