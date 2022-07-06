Health centers in Madinah provide more than 37,000 services for pilgrims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Hospitals and health centers in Madinah pre-Hajj season have provided more than 37,000 medical services for pilgrims in all medical specialties, in addition to awareness services at the entry and departure ports, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The services included carrying out 21 cardiac catheterization operations, 67 dialysis sessions, providing 31,205 vaccinations, carrying out 27 field awareness tours to follow up the provision of health services in seasonal health centers and facilities, providing 68 electronic awareness bulletins for pilgrims in several languages, and 38073 pilgrims benefited from the awareness services. And Health care has been provided at arrival and departure ports in Madinah region.