Health Centers, Libraries To Help Connect Youths With Books: Saeed Ghani

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Sindh Minister of Labor and Manpower Saeed Ghani has said that establishment of Health Center and library was a good effort of DMC East and such activities would provide support in connecting the youth with books and sports

He expressed these views during the inauguration of Health Club and Library in Saleh Muhammad Hussain Hazara Goth here on Wednesday. Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.

He further said that libraries, health centers and sports grounds were being increased at the municipal level.

The performance of DMC East in providing facilities to the people is much better, he said and added that other local bodies were also performing their work efficiently.

On this occasion, the Administrator DMC said that the DMC East was doing its best to provide maximum municipal facilities to the masses. Along with development works, teaching and health activities are also being increased, he added.

Superintending Engineer B&R Salman Memon, Directors Toqeer Abbas, Talat Shakeel and other officers were also present on this occasion.

