Health Centers, Libraries Will Help To Connect Youths With Books, Sports: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Sindh Minister of Labor and Manpower Sindh Saeed Ghani has said that establishment of health center and library is a good effort of DMC East and such activities will provide support in connecting the youth with books and sports

He expressed these views along with Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh and others during the inauguration of Health Club and Library in Saleh Muhammad Hussain Hazara Goth here on Wednesday.

He further said that libraries, health centers and sports grounds are being increased at the municipal level.

The performance of DMC East in providing facilities to the people is much better, similarly, other local bodies are also performing their work efficiently.

On this occasion, Rahmatullah Sheikh said that they are doing their best to provide maximum municipal facilities to masses. Along with development works, teaching and health activities are also being increased, he added.

Superintending Engineer B&R Salman Memon, Directors Toqeer Abbas, Talat Shakeel and other officers were also present on this occasion.

