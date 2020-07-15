UrduPoint.com
Health Centers To Be Set Up At Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Health centers to be set up at cattle markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to set up health centers in cattle markets established for upcoming Eid-ul-Adha to provide quick healthcare services to the people during ongoing coronavirus situation.

The decision to establish health centers in cattle markets was taken at a meeting of National Command and Operation Center. The Health Department has issued letters in this regard to DGs health.

The letter said arrangements should be made to establish health centers in cattle markets across the province on quick basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

