Health CEO inspects flood relief camp

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Sialkot Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry on Friday visited the Flood Relief Medical Camp set up at Government Allama Iqbal Graduate College, Paris Road, Sialkot.

During the visit, he reviewed the medical services being provided to the people affected by the flood. According to the District Health Authority, all staff were present on duty as per the roster, and essential medicines and necessary logistics were available at the camp.

The CEO expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed the in-charge of the flood relief camp to ensure maximum medical services for the affected population.