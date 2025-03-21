Health CEO launches tree plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District Health Authority Gujrat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir, along with Deputy District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Usman Naeem, inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Maryam Nawaz Clinic, Moeenuddinpur.

Dr Saqib said tree plantation was being carried out at all healthcare centres across Gujrat district in collaboration with the Forest Department.

He stressed importance of afforestation for environmental improvement and promotion of the Green Pakistan initiative. He urged the public to plant more trees and take care of them to ensure a greener and healthier environment.