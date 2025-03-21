Health CEO Launches Tree Plantation Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District Health Authority Gujrat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir, along with Deputy District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Usman Naeem, inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Maryam Nawaz Clinic, Moeenuddinpur.
Dr Saqib said tree plantation was being carried out at all healthcare centres across Gujrat district in collaboration with the Forest Department.
He stressed importance of afforestation for environmental improvement and promotion of the Green Pakistan initiative. He urged the public to plant more trees and take care of them to ensure a greener and healthier environment.
Recent Stories
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health CEO launches tree plantation drive2 minutes ago
-
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts8 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Makkah12 minutes ago
-
Notification for reconstitution of district judiciary's tribunal nullified12 minutes ago
-
Japan awards MEXT Research Scholarships to 11 Pakistani students12 minutes ago
-
Agri minister chairs meeting on 'On-Farm Water Management'22 minutes ago
-
IHC orders live broadcast of blasphemy case hearing22 minutes ago
-
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs timely bus departures, enhances safety measures32 minutes ago
-
Experts for adopting green ship recycling practices to mitigate environmental impact32 minutes ago
-
Anti-mosquito spray campaign launched in Nawabshah32 minutes ago
-
27 shopkeepers fined for overcharging during Ramzan42 minutes ago