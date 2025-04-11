Open Menu

Health CEO Reviews Training For Polio Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Health CEO reviews training for polio staff

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Gujrat District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir, along with district coordinator Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health (IRMNCH), visited the District Health Development Centre here to review the ongoing training of union council medical officers (UC MOs) for the upcoming anti-polio drive.

The deputy district health officer, master trainers, UC MOs and area in-charges were present. The CEO directed the staff to ensure 100 per cent completion of UC-level micro-planning and stressed quality training through the stall methodology.

According to the Health Department, training would be held from April 14 to 17, involving 122 fixed, 39 transit, and 2,208 mobile teams. A total of 121 UC MOs and 419 area in-charges would oversee the sessions. As many as 5,169 health workers would participate in the April polio campaign across the district.

