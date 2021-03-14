UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health CEO Stresses Dengue Preventive Measures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Health CEO stresses dengue preventive measures

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting was held here on Sunday with District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Mushtaq Bashir in the chair to review measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for controlling mosquito breeding and checking dengue fever spread in the district.

The CEO ordered the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) supervisors and sanitary inspectors to put in all efforts for controlling the mosquito breeding and dengue fever.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated In this regard.

He said that the indoor and outdoor surveillance activities should be intensified and larvae killing campaign should be made a regular feature. He said that a campaign should be launched for creating awareness among people about cleanliness.

An awareness walk was also organised after the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue Sunday All

Recent Stories

China announces 10 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

12 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar wins stage 4 at ..

12 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

12 minutes ago

24,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

27 minutes ago

UAEU announces six research projects in cooperatio ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Rashid receives Prime Minister of Kaza ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.