Health CEO stresses dengue preventive measures

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting was held here on Sunday with District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Mushtaq Bashir in the chair to review measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for controlling mosquito breeding and checking dengue fever spread in the district.

The CEO ordered the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) supervisors and sanitary inspectors to put in all efforts for controlling the mosquito breeding and dengue fever.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated In this regard.

He said that the indoor and outdoor surveillance activities should be intensified and larvae killing campaign should be made a regular feature. He said that a campaign should be launched for creating awareness among people about cleanliness.

An awareness walk was also organised after the meeting.