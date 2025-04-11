Health CEO visits BHUs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry visited the basic health units (BHUs) at Chitti Sheikhan and Muradpur.

He reviewed the staff attendance, labour room, EPI room, tab and thermal printers, and cleanliness.

He directed the staff to ensure free supply of medicines to patients. He checked expiry date of various medicines, records of surgical instruments and essential equipment in the pharmacy.

Later, the CEO also inquired about provision of facilities to patients.