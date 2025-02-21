Health CEO visits Primary Health Centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry visited Primary Health Centre Wadala Sandhwan, here on Friday.

He directed the staff concerned to always treat people visiting the primary health centre in a good manner.

The CEO health checked the expiry date and free supply records of various medicines in the pharmacy. All the equipment and essential medicines were available.

He said that medical facilities to the public should continue uninterrupted.