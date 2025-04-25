Open Menu

Health CEO Visits THQ Hospital Sarai Alamgir

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 06:38 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad Saqib Muneer paid a detailed visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sarai Alamgir on Friday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Bilal bin Tariq was also present.

During the visit, the medical superintendent briefed the CEO on the performance of various departments.

Dr. Saqib interacted with patients and inquired about provision of healthcare services and availability of medicines. He expressed satisfaction over the standard of health service delivery.

The CEO also directed the staff to further improve healthcare facilities and emphasized the importance of providing quality services to patients.

