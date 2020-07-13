UrduPoint.com
Health City To Be Established In Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Mian Kashif Ashfaq Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has said that a state-of-the-art health city will be established in special economic zone of Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the health city will sprawl over 200 acres of land and Ministry of Science & Technology will provide assistance for its establishment.

He said that in the health city, biomedical machinery and other gadgets will be manufacturers which will not only be used within the country but Pakistan will also export it to fetch foreign exchange.

He said that 5-6 companies were in contact with FIEDMC for investment in this project and special economic zone will also help in providing jobs to unemployed persons.

