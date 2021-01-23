UrduPoint.com
Health City To Be Established In FIEDMC Economic Zones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Health city to be established in FIEDMC economic zones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A health city will be established in economic zones of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

This was stated by Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to various delegations of investors. He said that security of investors was a first and foremost obligation of the FIEDMC, therefore, the FIEDMC had taken a decision to set up foolproof security system in the zones for domestic as well as foreign investors.

He said the Punjab government had released Rs13 billion for improvement in infrastructure of economic zones, therefore, the FIEDMC had planned various projects for improvement overall environment of economic zones.

He said an apparel city was also being established in the FIEDMC economic zones besides setting up one-window center. A second interchange in Tehsil Chak Jhumra has also been proposed so that the investors could get easy access to FIEDMC economic zones.

The investors would get energy at 20 per cent low rate in the FIEDMC economic zones while special facilities were decided there for Chinese investors, he added.

