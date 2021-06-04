Health City to be set up in Manghopir: Administrator

Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Friday said that Health City was being set up in Manghopir in collaboration with welfare agencies where modern facilities for diagnosis and treatment of various diseases will be available

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Friday said that Health City was being set up in Manghopir in collaboration with welfare agencies where modern facilities for diagnosis and treatment of various diseases will be available.

With the establishment of Health City, people of Manghopir, Nazimabad, New Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi and adjoining areas will be able to get treatment for various diseases at one place," the administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting at KMC headquarters on the establishment of Health City at Leprosy Hospital, Manghopir.

He said that Leprosy Hospital and Institute of Infectious Diseases will also be upgraded.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabiha Al Hasnain Zaidi, Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr. Abdul Hameed Jamani, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, Former Senior Director Medical Services Dr. Muhammad Ali Abbasi, President Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases Association Masood Nawab, Head of Coordination Committee Dawat-e-Islami Yaqub Attari, Executive Director Shah Rukh Haroon, Faizan Global Relief Foundation Manzar-e-Alam were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting various aspects of Health City were discussed and it was decided that a state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory would be set up in Health City and a Rehabilitation Center for Drug Addicts would be set up.

Due to the remoteness of Health City, residential flats will be constructed for the permanent residence of doctors and paramedical staff stationed here so that doctors and staff are available at all times.

Laiq Ahmed said that the treatment at the existing Leprosy Hospital will be done according to modern research. Facilities will be improved while proposals are also under consideration to upgrade the existing eye unit and dental unit at Leprosy Hospital.

He said that social and welfare institutions in Karachi are rendering outstanding services in the field of medicine and are at the forefront of serving the citizens.

"The citizens of Karachi have always played an important role in setting up large institutions and these institutions are running thanks to their full financial support and cooperation.

The best example of this is Indus Hospital, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT)," Ahmed added.

He added that there are other institutions including Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, LRBT where quality treatment facilities are available to the poor and middle class people.

He said that after its completion, Manghopir Health City will emerge as a major medical center in Karachi which will be completed as soon as possible. Social and welfare institutions in various sectors of the health city will provide medical facilities.

"We Want to provide and install state-of-the-art machinery and medical equipment including X-rays, dialysis units, laser units and other state-of-the-art facilities that will significantly help in the treatment of patients.

The administrator said that the standard of diagnosis and treatment of diseases in Health City would be on par with large and reputable medical institutions for which special attention is being paid to every sector.