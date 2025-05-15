Open Menu

Health Community Stages "Pakistan Zindabad" Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Health community stages "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th May, 2025) A spirited Always 'Pakistan Zindabad, Pak Army Zindabad' rally has been organized here under the auspices of the health services community of AJK .

President, Pakistan Medical Association Mirpur, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Raja, led the rally to express solidarity with the entire Pakistani nation and valiant Pakistan armed forces to express gratitude for their great sacrifices.

The rally was attended by community doctors, paramedical staff and other state health administration of Mirpur District Health Department.

The jubilant participants raised full throated slogans of “Pakistan is always live long” and “Pak Army Zindabad forever”. On this occasion, a cake was cut in honor of Pakistan armed forces to pay tributes to their great sacrifices for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland.

Addressing the rally, the speakers including Dr. Ijaz Mahmood Chaudhry, Dr. Adnan Marghoob. Professor Dr. Ashfaq Raja, Dr. Gohar Latif Kalas, Dr. Owais Zahid, Dr. Zahid Ahmed, Dr. Ahmed Naeem Kiani and Kamran Ahmed, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain.

Principal of Benazir Medical College Mirpur Dr. Faisal Bashir, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr. Aamir Aziz reiterated the resolve that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan always felt proud of their defenders the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, stood with them at every front as and when to be required both at war and peace time

APP /ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

4 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

12 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

12 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

12 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

12 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

12 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

12 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

13 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

13 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

13 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan