Health community stages "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th May, 2025) A spirited Always 'Pakistan Zindabad, Pak Army Zindabad' rally has been organized here under the auspices of the health services community of AJK .

President, Pakistan Medical Association Mirpur, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Raja, led the rally to express solidarity with the entire Pakistani nation and valiant Pakistan armed forces to express gratitude for their great sacrifices.

The rally was attended by community doctors, paramedical staff and other state health administration of Mirpur District Health Department.

The jubilant participants raised full throated slogans of “Pakistan is always live long” and “Pak Army Zindabad forever”. On this occasion, a cake was cut in honor of Pakistan armed forces to pay tributes to their great sacrifices for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland.

Addressing the rally, the speakers including Dr. Ijaz Mahmood Chaudhry, Dr. Adnan Marghoob. Professor Dr. Ashfaq Raja, Dr. Gohar Latif Kalas, Dr. Owais Zahid, Dr. Zahid Ahmed, Dr. Ahmed Naeem Kiani and Kamran Ahmed, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain.

Principal of Benazir Medical College Mirpur Dr. Faisal Bashir, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr. Aamir Aziz reiterated the resolve that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan always felt proud of their defenders the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, stood with them at every front as and when to be required both at war and peace time

