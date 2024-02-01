Health contingency plan ready for election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The health department has finalized health contingency plan to deal with any emergency situation during the upcoming elections.

Under the plan it has been decided to establish a control room comprising of doctors and paramedics in the control room.

A staff of 10 doctors would be on duty in the control room on February 8, while five doctors would perform duties in the control room on February 9.

Emergency would be declared in all the public sector hospitals in all districts during the days of general elections.

All the district health officers in the districts have been directed to coordinate with the concerned administration.

Under the plan the health department would also coordinate with Rescue 1122 to deal with any emergency situation.