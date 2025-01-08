Health Council discusses service delivery improvement

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A meeting of District Health Council, chaired jointly by Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif and Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman on Wednesday, discussed in detail strategy to ensure improved service delivery at all public health facilities in Khanewal.

The deputy commissioner ordered that all doctors were bound to deal with the patients politely and said that the district administration was planning to make counseling facilities available in this respect.

Rana Saleem Hanif stressed bringing improvement in service delivery in accordance with the resources available, stating that CM Maryam Nawaz had zero tolerance policy on patient facilitation.

DC took notice of the dilapidated boundary wall of DHQ hospital and sought estimates for its repair. She reaffirmed her commitment to make all facilities available at Khanewal biggest hospital on priority. She stressed 100 per cent attendance of doctors and allied staff at all government hospitals.

MS DHQ hospital Dr. Ammara gave a briefing on availability of medicines and universal health insurance.

APP/qbs