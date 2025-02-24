Health Councils To Be Fully Functional Across Khanewal
Published February 24, 2025
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman has said that health councils would be made fully functional across the district.
She was chairing a meeting here on Monday. She directed officials to ensure high-quality work on health centers.
The entrance of the Trauma Center will also be improved for better patient access, she added. Additionally, Salma Suleman emphasized the need for promotional campaigns alongside wall paintings at the DHQ hospital. She ordered that a daily report of patients be provided at the Health Facilitation Desk.
She also directed the construction of a shaded parking area for ambulances to improve hospital infrastructure.
