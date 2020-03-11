Pakistan on Wednesday made 'Health Declaration Form' mandatory for the international passengers on their arrival at different airports of the country to effectively tackle the Coronavirus threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday made 'Health Declaration Form' mandatory for the international passengers on their arrival at different airports of the country to effectively tackle the Coronavirus threat.

From now onward, passengers arriving in Pakistan through international flights, would not be able to step out of the plane without submitting the health declaration form.

"The Aviation Division has subjected the disembarkation of passengers of all international flights after the submission of the health declaration form, in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan," a press release said.

Accordingly, all airlines have been instructed again to completely fill the health forms of passengers during the flights.

"In case of an incomplete form, the relevant airline will be responsible for the delay of flight." Earlier, Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure safety of all personnel, working at airports as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus.

Health officials of the CAA have also been asked to screen all the airports personnel, irrespective of any agency.

In addition, the secretary said, all the personnel exposed to the passengers must ensure�the wearing of face masks and hand gloves to rule out any possibility of the infection.